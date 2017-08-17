ABC Orders Live-Action Adaption of Classic Cartoon The Jetsons

A version of this article originally appeared on EW.com.

Meet George Jetson — for real!

ABC has ordered a live-action adaptation of the classic cartoon The Jetsons, EW has learned.

Based on the Hanna-Barbera characters, this updated multi-camera sitcom is set 100 years in the future and looks at America’s favorite future family through a modern filter.

The network has given a put pilot order — meaning it’ll likely go to series or there will be penalties attached — for the project from writer Gary Janetti, who will executive produce with Robert Zemeckis, Jack Rapke, and co-executive producer Jackie Levine. Nickleby, Inc. and Compari Entertainment are attached in association with Warner Bros. Television.

The sci-fi cartoon originally debuted on ABC in 1962, was revived in 1984, and also aired in syndication.

And because we know you’re singing it in your head, here you go:

