ABC Health Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton's Ex-Husband Commits Suicide: 'Our Hearts Are Broken'

Our hearts r broken that the father of my teenage children took his own life yesterday. As an MD he helped so many and we will remember his warmth generosity and kindness. We know that many families struggle everyday with depression while others like us don’t have any warning. We hope by sharing some of Rob’s story it will save others the heartache we feel. You are never alone Pls get help. May Rob Rest In Peace, forever in our hearts. A photo posted by Dr Jennifer Ashton (@drjashton) on Feb 12, 2017 at 6:14pm PST

The man who jumped to his death from the George Washington Bridge on Saturday has been identified as the ex-husband of an ABC News’ health correspondent, according to multiple reports.

Thoracic surgeon Dr. Robert Ashton, 52, reportedly jumped at around 8:40 a.m. His body was later recovered from an area of Palisades Interstate Park along the Hudson River known as Hazard’s Dock, according to the Fort Lee Daily Voice.

According to the local outlet, his death came two weeks after his divorce from TV medical personality Dr. Jennifer Ashton, who serves as ABC News’ chief women’s health correspondent.

Jennifer, 47, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a heartfelt tribute.

“Our hearts [are] broken that the father of my teenage children took his own life yesterday,” she wrote. “As an MD he helped so many and we will remember his warmth, generosity and kindness. We know that many families struggle everyday with depression while others like us don’t have any warning. We hope by sharing some of Rob’s story it will save others the heartache we feel. You are never alone.”

“[Please] get help,” she pleaded. “May Rob Rest In Peace, forever in our hearts.”