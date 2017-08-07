Months after canceling Tim Allen-starring series Last Man Standing, ABC stands by the notion that Allen’s Conservative politics had no bearing on the network’s decision.

During a Television Critics Association press tour appearance, ABC entertainment president Channing Dungey said of pulling the plug on the show, “Politics had nothing to do with it.”

After ABC initially announced that it wouldn’t be renewing Last Man Standing for a seventh season in May, fans started a Change.org petition threatening to boycott the network and claiming that the decision was motivated by the series’ espousal of Conservative views, as well as Allen’s personal politics.

“We have actors on our shows who have all sorts of different political views,” explained Dungey. “Tim Allen is a valuable part of the Disney/ABC family. He has been for a very, very long time.”

Dungey continued, “And Last Man Standing was a show that, several years running, kind of came up to the very end in terms of the renewal, which was the same case this year. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to create room for it on the schedule, which was a disappointment to me because the show was a high quality show that was very well done.”

“But Tim Allen’s personal politics had nothing whatsoever to do with it,” she concluded.

Dungey previously defended the decision, telling reporters that it was one of many “tough calls” that had to be made when scheduling ABC’s fall lineup.

“Last Man Standing was a challenging one for me because it was a steady performer in the ratings, but once we made the decision not to continue with comedies on Fridays, that was where we landed,” she said.

Allen, who wrote on Twitter at the time that he was “stunned and blindsided” by the decision, made headlines in March after saying Hollywood is like “1930s Germany” for Conservative actors like him who “don’t believe what everybody believes.”

“You’ve gotta be real careful around here,” the actor said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. He continued, “I don’t know what happened. If you’re not part of the group, ‘you know what we believe is right’ — I go, ‘Well, I might have a problem with that.’ “