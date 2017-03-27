Abby Lee Miller Says She's Quitting Dance Moms amid Fraud Case After Being 'Manipulated and Disrespected' by Producers

Abby Lee Miller is saying goodbye to Dance Moms.

The 50-year-old dance instructor announced her resignation in an Instagram post on Sunday, accusing officials behind the popular Lifetime show of treating her “like dirt” after she wrapped filming for season 7B.

“I WILL NO LONGER TAKE PART IN DANCE MOMS,” Miller wrote. “FOR THE PAST SIX YEARS/SEVEN SEASONS I HAVE ASKED, BEGGED, AND EVEN DEMANDED CREATIVE CREDIT FOR ALL THE IDEAS, AWARD WINNING ROUTINES, THEMES AND COSTUMING – TO NO AVAIL!”

Miller noted that she had recently defied a producer’s orders to have her popular piece “Where Have All the Children Gone” performed — “ALONG WITH THREE BEAUTIFUL SOLOS!” she said.

“I don’t have a problem working with any kid, I love children and have dedicated my life to making other people’s children successful!” she continued. “I JUST HAVE A PROBLEM WITH BEING MANIPULATED, DISRESPECTED, AND USED – DAY IN AND DAY OUT BY MEN WHO NEVER TOOK A DANCE LESSON IN THEIR LIVES AND TREAT WOMEN LIKE DIRT!”

Lifetime has yet to officially comment on Miller’s announcement, which comes as the choreographer finds herself in the midst of a bankruptcy fraud case.

In October 2015, Miller was charged with attempting to hide $775,000 of income from her Lifetime series and its spin-off, Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition and multiple other projects, during Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings.

She allegedly hid the money in secret bank accounts between 2012–13. Miller is also accused of divvying $120,000 and having her friends carry the money in plastic bags in their luggage in August 2014.

In January, the reality star agreed to forfeit $120,000 in Australian currency that she snuck into the country, the Associated Press reported.

Officials postponed Miller’s sentencing court date in February.