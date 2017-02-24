Abby Lee Miller Sentencing Postponed as Court Grants Permission to Travel to Mexico for ‘Business Opportunities’

Abby Lee Miller‘s possible prison sentencing is postponed to a later date, PEOPLE has learned.

On Friday, the Dance Moms star learned that her fate for her bankruptcy fraud case won’t be determined quite yet.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Miller’s case is being pushed to a later date as per the government’s wishes and the Attorney General asked that the hearing be moved to the earliest available date. A new date to replace Friday’s hearing has yet to be rescheduled.

Also within the court documents, Miller has been granted permission to travel abroad to Mexico for “business opportunities” — specifically to Cancun (Yucatan Peninsula) for a dance convention and a speaking engagement.

“The business opportunities would require Ms. Miller to travel to Cancun from March 3 to March 7, 2017,” according to the documents. “If permitted to travel, Ms. Miller will provide the Government, in advance, the details of her business trip. The Government has no objection to this Motion.”

The new travel request comes just days after Miller traveled to London from Feb. 16–20, and then to Newcastle, England on Feb. 21 for business.

In October 2015, Miller was charged with attempting to hide $775,000 of income from her Lifetime series and its spin-off, Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition and multiple other projects, during Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. She allegedly hid the money in secret bank accounts between 2012–13.

The reality star was also accused of divvying $120,000 into separate plastic bags and having friends carry them in their luggage in August 2014, which is in violation of a law mandating people report if they are bringing more than $10,000 of a foreign currency into the U.S.

In January, Miller, 50, agreed to forfeit the $120,000 Australian, the Associated Press reported.

“Throughout this case, Ms. Miller has taken both the allegations and the proceedings very seriously,” Miller’s attorney Robert Ridge previously told PEOPLE in a statement. “This has been a challenging time for Ms. Miller. She appreciates the words of encouragement and support from around the world.”

According to a source, Miller had been battling financial issues for years.

“Before the show, we’d be [at the studio] on a Saturday afternoon and sheriffs would come and post notices saying they were going to shut the studio down for unpaid taxes,” a hometown source of Penn Hills, Pennsylvania previously told PEOPLE. “They would be pinning notes.”

(In her 2010 bankruptcy filing, Miller admitted to having $400,000 worth of unpaid taxes.)

At the time Miller’s attorney told PEOPLE, “I can confirm that the studio was scheduled for sale for unpaid taxes.”