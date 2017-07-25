'It's Over': Inside the Moment Abby Lee Miller Surrendered to Prison

Abby Lee Miller reported to prison nearly two weeks ago with the Dance Moms crew in tow, and PEOPLE has a First Look at Lifetime’s Dance Moms: Abby Tells All Exclusive.

In the exclusive clip, the controversial realty star is seen in her final moments of freedom before surrendering for prison to serve her 366-day sentence.

Before entering the Victorville Federal Correctional Institution in California, Miller, 50, is filmed enjoying a macaroni and cheese dish in a black SUV, however, because the prison doesn’t allow any photography whatsoever, the cameras fade to black with the audio still on.

“Who are you guys here for,” an onside officer asks.

“We’re turning Ms. Miller in,” an unknown female voice responds.

“Can you tell me, um, from where we get out of the car to where I can go to the ladies’ room,” Miller asks an onsite officer while fighting through tears. “Is it far?”

The officer responds, “They’ll explain it to you right now ma’am, okay?”

“It’s over,” says Miller.

In October 2015, Miller was charged with attempting to hide $775,000 of income from the Lifetime series, its spin-off Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition and multiple other projects during Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. Miller, who allegedly hid the money in secret bank accounts between 2012–13, pled guilty to bankruptcy fraud in June 2016. She was also accused of divvying $120,000 and having her friends carry the money in plastic bags in their luggage in August 2014, which she promised to forfeit in January.

In May, Miller received a sentence of one year and one day in federal prison, followed by two years of supervised release. She was additionally fined $40,000 and ordered to pay the $120,000 judgment, as well as give a DNA sample relating to her felony charge.

While it remains to be seen how much of that sentence Miller will actually serve, multiple sources told PEOPLE that she will realistically face 10 months in prison, followed by a stint at a halfway house.

Miller told PEOPLE in April she was “afraid of being physically abused or raped. I have to stay busy. If I thought about it every day, I’d just sit around and cry.”

In another clip of the special, Miller admits that her fate is out of her hands at this point.

“I hope it won’t be as bad as I imagine,” she says. “If it’s that bad, I probably won’t survive. I mean if a whole gang of people want to kill you they’re going to do it. if a whole bunch of people want to make your life a living hell, they’re going to do it.”

Dance Moms: Abby Tells All Exclusive premieres Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.