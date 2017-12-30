Abby Lee Miller Passes Her Real Estate Class in Prison: 'I'm So Proud of Myself'

Abby Lee Miller has been making the most of her time in prison.

On Thursday, the former Dance Mom’s star, 50, announced that she had passed two classes she had been taking while serving her 366-day sentence.

“Feeling extremely proud of myself!! Passed my Real estate class and my got my Personal finance class diploma. #itsnevertoolate” she wrote on social media.

Both diplomas are dated Dec. 15 and assert that Miller “honorably fufiled all of the requirements” for the classes.

The former reality star reported to the Victorville Federal Correctional Institution in California to serve her year-and-a-day sentence for bankruptcy fraud on July 12.

Miller, who allegedly hid the money in secret bank accounts between 2012 and 2013, pled guilty to bankruptcy fraud in June 2016. She was also accused of divvying $120,000 and having her friends carry the money in plastic bags in their luggage in August 2014, which she promised to forfeit in January.

In May, she received a sentence of one year and one day in federal prison, followed by two years of supervised release. She was additionally fined $40,000 and ordered to pay the $120,000 judgment, as well as give a DNA sample relating to her felony charge.

RELATED VIDEO: Dance Moms‘ Abby Lee Miller Terrified of Prison

RELATED: Abby Lee Miller is Petrified of What Might Happen to Her in Prison: “If People Want to Kill You, They Do”

Ahead of her prison term, Miller sat down with The View co-host Jedidiah Bila for one last televised interview, where she admitted that she had “made lots of mistakes.”

“The number one mistake being trusting other people with my money,” she added.

The former reality star also revealed that as fearful as she was of going to prison, she was even more scared of what her future would look like after her release. “Will I come out and have nothing?” she asked. “That’s more scary than going in.”

Miller had previously told PEOPLE that while she was afraid of being being beaten or raped in prison, she was also determined to take responsibility for her actions. “I made mistakes and I trusted people, but ultimately I have to take responsibility,” she said.