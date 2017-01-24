Abby Lee Miller Is 'on the Verge of a Breakdown' in Dance Moms Sneak Peek

Dance Moms is putting on quite the performance this season.

In a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek at a DM supertease, audiences see Abby Lee Miller and her dancers back in Pittsburgh where the show’s journey all began — but not without lots of tears and screaming along the way.

“This is the last time I’m going to see my Pittsburgh studio,” Miller says in the supertease as she holds back tears while boarding a bus.

While Miller may be ready to say goodbye to her past in Pennsylvania and hello to life in Los Angeles, the dance moms in her studio think she’s avoiding her reality.

“You can’t run from your mistakes, Abby,” one mom admits, while another says, “I think the sentencing kind of is bothering her.”

In October 2015, Miller was charged with attempting to hide $775,000 of income from her Lifetime series and its spin-off, Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition, as well as multiple other projects during Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings.

Shortly after, Miller was also charged with failing to report $120,000 Australian currency when she brought it into the United States illegally. She plead guilty to both charges and is awaiting sentencing and could serve time in prison. Prosecutors have asked for her to serve two-and-a-half years, but her legal team has requested probation.

“I think she’s just on the verge of a breakdown,” a dance mom concludes about the studio owner–turned–reality star.

But although she faces her own personal (and legal) woes, Miller isn’t refraining from being her strict self.

“You’re 9 years old — grow up,” Miller tells one of her young dancers.

The supertease also serves up lots of fighting between the dance moms, and reveals that former dancer Chloe Lukasiak makes a surprise return. But while the mothers and young dancers are happy to see Lukasiak come back to the studio, Miller isn’t so thrilled. “Fire me!” Miller screams.

Dance Moms airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Lifetime.