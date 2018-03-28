Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller Photographed for First Time After 8-Month Prison Stint

Abby Lee Miller was spotted for the first time Wednesday since serving eight months in prison.

Dressed in a white long sleeve shirt and grey shorts, the former Dance Moms star, 51, was photographed at the Los Angeles halfway house she transferred to following her release on Tuesday, as seen in photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

Miller had been serving her 366-day sentence for bankruptcy fraud at the Victorville Federal Correctional Institution since July 2017. The facility where Miller is currently residing provides a structured and supervised environment where she’ll be given employment counseling, job placement and financial management assistance.

She will be released May 25, according to TMZ.

In October 2015, Miller was charged with attempting to hide $775,000 of income from the Lifetime series, its spin-off Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition and multiple other projects during Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings.

Miller, who allegedly hid the money in secret bank accounts between 2012–13, pleaded guilty to bankruptcy fraud in June 2016. She was also accused of divvying up $120,000 and having her friends carry the money in plastic bags in their luggage in August 2014, which she promised to forfeit in January.

In May 2017, Miller received a sentence of one year and one day in federal prison, followed by two years of supervised release. She was additionally fined $40,000 and ordered to pay the $120,000 judgment, as well as give a DNA sample relating to her felony charge.

In January, Miller posted a photo of herself on Instagram wearing a prison uniform and posed up with some of her visitors. The seemingly slimmed-down reality star beamed in the photograph which she shared alongside a lengthy serious caption.

“Sometimes in life you make mistakes I trusted the wrong people and didn’t pay any attention to things I should of. I’m more than sorry for the mistakes I have made,” she wrote in the caption.

“My world flipped upside down when I had to enter prison,” she continued. “I did so with grace, the stories you read about me been a princess are untrue. I have made friends with both inmates and staff, I’ve tried to better myself, participated in anything offered to me and I am a better person for this experience.”