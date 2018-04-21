Abby Lee Miller Shares First Hospital Selfie as She Faces Preliminary Cancer Diagnosis

Abby Lee Miller is thanking her fans for their prayers and love after having emergency surgery to treat potential cancer that left her paralyzed from the neck down.

The Dance Moms star, 51, broke her silence about her health on Saturday, sharing a selfie from the hospital where she is recovering.

“So much gratitude and love for those who listened, those who looked deeper and those who leapt [sic] into action,” she wrote. “So much more I wish I could say……about how quickly your life can change at the hands of others. Thanks for 🙏🏻❤”

Miller’s post comes a day after Dr. Hooman M. Melamed — an orthopedic spine surgeon at Cedar Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital who has been treating Miller — told PEOPLE through a rep that though Miller’s health is “looking good” and she has a lot more movement in her arms legs and toes, which is a” very good sign,” she’s “not out of the woods yet” and will need another spinal surgery.

Miller went into surgery for a multi-level laminectomy at about 1 a.m. Tuesday after she experienced “excruciating neck pain” and weakness in her arm. The almost five-hour surgery required an 18-inch incision on her back as Melamed had to remove the back part of several vertebrae to back to relieve pressure her spinal cord.

“If we didn’t do something, she was going to die,” Dr. Melamed previously told PEOPLE of the four-hour long surgery. “Her blood pressure was bottoming out. She was not doing well.”

Doctors originally thought the reality star was suffering from a spinal infection. But on Wednesday, Melamed preliminarily diagnosed Miller with Burkitt lymphoma — a form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (or cancer that develops in the lymphatic system).

Patients with Burkitt diagnosis have a “good prognosis,” according to Miller’s rep. Pathology results are pending.

“We’re getting an oncologist involved and we have to figure out what the next steps are as far as chemotherapy or radiation or more spine surgery,” Melamed previously told PEOPLE. “Depending on the tumor type, depending on the sensitivity of the tumor – it just depends on the type but I feel more than yes, she will undergo chemotherapy or radiation.”

Two weeks after she entered a halfway house, Miller was hospitalized for a thyroid condition. She was taken to an emergency room in Los Angeles, according to TMZ, which first reported the news.

After serving time for bankruptcy fraud at the Victorville Federal Correctional Institution in California, she was transferred at the end of March to the Residential Reentry Center in Long Beach, a facility that provides a structured and supervised environment where she’ll be given employment counseling, job placement and financial management assistance.

When she is released from the hospital, Miller will have to go back to the halfway house, a source told PEOPLE.

In May 2017, Miller received a sentence of one year and one day in federal prison, followed by two years of supervised release for bankruptcy fraud. She was additionally fined $40,000 and ordered to pay the $120,000 judgment, as well as give a DNA sample relating to her felony charge.

Earlier this year, Entertainment Tonight reported Miller had lost about 100 lbs. and was feeling “great.” And Miller posted a photo of herself on Instagram in January wearing a prison uniform and posed up with some of her visitors.

“Sometimes in life you make mistakes I trusted the wrong people and didn’t pay any attention to things I should of. I’m more than sorry for the mistakes I have made,” Miller wrote in the caption.

“My world flipped upside down when I had to enter prison,” she continued. “I did so with grace, the stories you read about me been a princess are untrue. I have made friends with both inmates and staff, I’ve tried to better myself, participated in anything offered to me and I am a better person for this experience.”