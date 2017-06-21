It’s the end of an era for Abby Lee Miller.

The controversial realty TV star will be making her last and final appearance on the return of Lifetime’s Dance Moms this summer and PEOPLE has the first look.

In the explosive supertease, Miller, 51, emotionally says her final goodbye to the dancers (and the moms) who have stood by her all these years, through the drama and the tears.

“I created livelihoods for so many children,” she says. “It was all going to end someday.”

As mixed emotions begin to rise and questions begin to circulate on who will take Millers’ place, Laurieann Gibson, famed choreographer who has worked with Michael Jackson and Beyoncé, makes a surprise appearance, igniting a little spark in the entire Dance Moms crew.

But, shortly thereafter, the girls’ new leader, Cheryl Burke steps in to save the day — leading with grace, encouragement and ease.

“I don’t need one of them,” Miller says in the clip. “I don’t need any of them.”

“I regret it. I regret it,” she tearfully says. “Oh, I regret everything.”

In March, the dance instructor announced her resignation in an Instagram post, accusing officials behind the popular Lifetime show of treating her “like dirt” after she wrapped filming for season 7B.

“I WILL NO LONGER TAKE PART IN DANCE MOMS,” Miller wrote. “FOR THE PAST SIX YEARS/SEVEN SEASONS I HAVE ASKED, BEGGED, AND EVEN DEMANDED CREATIVE CREDIT FOR ALL THE IDEAS, AWARD WINNING ROUTINES, THEMES AND COSTUMING – TO NO AVAIL!”

“I don’t have a problem working with any kid, I love children and have dedicated my life to making other people’s children successful!” she continued. “I JUST HAVE A PROBLEM WITH BEING MANIPULATED, DISRESPECTED, AND USED – DAY IN AND DAY OUT BY MEN WHO NEVER TOOK A DANCE LESSON IN THEIR LIVES AND TREAT WOMEN LIKE DIRT!”

RELATED VIDEO: Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Miller’s Sentenced to 1 Year, 1 Day in Prison for Bankruptcy Fraud Case

Though Miller is relieved to cut ties with Dance Moms, she will soon face another uphill battle.

In October 2015, Miller was charged with attempting to hide $775,000 of income from the Lifetime series, its spin-off Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition and multiple other projects during Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. Miller, who allegedly hid the money in secret bank accounts between 2012–13, pled guilty to bankruptcy fraud in June 2016. She was also accused of divvying $120,000 and having her friends carry the money in plastic bags in their luggage in August 2014, which she promised to forfeit in January.

In May, Miller received a sentence of one year and one day in federal prison, followed by two years of supervised release. She was additionally fined $40,000 and ordered to pay the $120,000 judgment, as well as give a DNA sample relating to her felony charge.

While it remains to be seen how much of that sentence Miller will actually serve, multiple sources tell PEOPLE that she will realistically face 10 months in prison, followed by a stint at a halfway house.

“I’m afraid of being physically abused or raped,” Miller told PEOPLE in April. “I have to stay busy. If I thought about it every day, I’d just sit around and cry.”

Dance Moms premieres Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.