Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller Attends Easter Church Service After Prison Release

Abby Lee Miller was all smiles celebrating Easter on Sunday.

The former Dance Moms star was spotted flashing a thumbs up to photographers as she arrived at church — less than a week since she was released from prison and transferred to a halfway house after serving eight months of her 366-day sentence for bankruptcy fraud.

Miller, 51, had imprisoned at the Victorville Federal Correctional Institution since July 2017. On March 27, she was transferred to the Residential Reentry Center in Long Beach, a facility that provides a structured and supervised environment where she’ll be given employment counseling, job placement and financial management assistance. According to TMZ, she’s scheduled to be released from the halfway house May 25.

In October 2015, Miller was charged with attempting to hide $775,000 of income from the Lifetime series, its spin-off Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition and multiple other projects during Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. Miller, who allegedly hid the money in secret bank accounts between 2012–13, pleaded guilty to bankruptcy fraud in June 2016. She was also accused of divvying up $120,000 and having her friends carry the money in plastic bags in their luggage in August 2014, which she promised to forfeit in January.

In May 2017, she received a sentence of one year and one day in federal prison followed by two years of supervised release. She was additionally fined $40,000 and ordered to pay the $120,000 judgment, as well as give a DNA sample relating to her felony charge.