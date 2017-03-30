Abby Lee Miller Says Her Dance Moms Exit 'Was a Long Time Coming' — But Isn't Opposed to Returning: 'Never Say Never'

Long before Abby Lee Miller quit Dance Moms, behind-the-scenes frustrations were building that led to the dance instructor’s abrupt exit.

On Sunday, the reality star announced her resignation in an Instagram post, accusing officials behind the popular Lifetime show of treating her “like dirt” after she wrapped filming for season 7B.

“I WILL NO LONGER TAKE PART IN DANCE MOMS,” Miller wrote in a lengthy post. “FOR THE PAST SIX YEARS/SEVEN SEASONS I HAVE ASKED, BEGGED, AND EVEN DEMANDED CREATIVE CREDIT FOR ALL THE IDEAS, AWARD WINNING ROUTINES, THEMES AND COSTUMING – TO NO AVAIL!”

But her exit from the Lifetime show was contemplated long before she pulled the trigger over the weekend.

“This was a long time coming for me,” Miller exclusively tells PEOPLE. “Nobody knew. I was just so irate.”

Miller reveals that her departure came after her friend/makeup artists/hair stylist “called the boss and said I’m done” on Sunday.

“That was it. There was a lot that went on. I don’t think that [the production company] has ever been able to differentiate between my livelihood, which they think is a TV show, and my livelihood as a dance teacher with a dance studio. To me, I never know when the show is going to end. I know my dance studio is not going to end until I say it ends,” says Miller, 50.

The reality star also alleges that the “last straw” came at a competition when one of the show’s producers supposedly staged drama in front of unpaid families who were attending.

“I had about 50 kids and their families at the competition that are not on a TV show and don’t get paid. They were paying to be there! They’re all there and the producer … has this psycho crazy woman — who I’ve never seen, never talked to, never met her — stalking me through the audience stating things like, ‘All your team left you. They want nothing to do with you.’ In front of 50 families from my studio,” she explains. “He can’t understand why that would anger me! It’s absolutely nuts. That was the last straw for me.”

Although Miller claims she hasn’t heard from the network since quitting — “No silver watch was sent to me overnight,” she says — she is open to returning to the show — but only if things change.

“Never say never,” Miller admits about the possibility of going back. “It just sickens me when people get creative credit with our ideas.”

“A lot of things would have to change. Just the way they pull things out of their butts the last minute and it makes the costuming exhausting,” she continues. “They want me to come to meetings, pre-production, but on my own dime.”

For now, Miller’s life chapter with Dance Moms has come to a close. But despite the drama, there are things that she will miss about starring on the series.

“There are certain aspects of the creativity, working in the studio creating and developing a dancer – I’m going to miss that,” she says.

She adds: “I love teaching children. I love teaching dance, but I’ve been doing this for 35 years and yet I don’t get the trust or respect that I deserve. I don’t think anybody on my team did.”