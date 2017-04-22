Abby Lee Miller Breaks Down in Tears Ahead of Weight Loss Surgery: ‘I’m Scared. I’m Nervous’

Abby Lee Miller broke down in tears ahead of her weight loss surgery on Friday.

The former Dance Moms star sat down with Entertainment Tonight prior to going under the knife in Los Angeles for a sleeve gastrectomy.

Wiping away tears from her eyes before entering the operating room for the surgery, which will remove nearly 80 percent of her stomach, the reality star expressed her fears and concerns.

“There’s nobody freaking out if something happens to me,” Miller, 50, tearfully says in the interview, which will air Monday.

In the clip of the interview, Miller can be seen wearing a hospital gown and cap and laying down on the table as the medical team prepares for the surgery.

“I’m scared. I’m nervous,” Miller admits.

In March, the dance instructor announced her resignation from the reality series in an Instagram post, accusing officials behind the popular Lifetime show of treating her “like dirt” after she wrapped filming for season 7B.

Speaking with PEOPLE after her exit, Miller said that her departure “was a long time coming for me,” and said “Nobody knew. I was just so irate.”

Although Miller claimed she hasn’t heard from the network since quitting — “No silver watch was sent to me overnight,” she said — she is open to returning to the show — but only if things change.

“Never say never,” Miller admitted about the possibility of going back. “It just sickens me when people get creative credit with our ideas.”

“A lot of things would have to change. Just the way they pull things out of their butts the last minute and it makes the costuming exhausting,” she continued. “They want me to come to meetings, pre-production, but on my own dime.”