Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller Is 'Adjusting Well' to Life After 8 Months in Prison: Source

It’s been just over a week since Abby Lee Miller was released from federal prison, and the Dance Moms alum, 51, is slowly reclaiming her independence.

“Abby seems like she’s adjusting well,” a source tells PEOPLE of the reality star, who last May was sentenced to 366 days in the Victorville Federal Correctional Institution for bankruptcy fraud.

In October 2015, Miller was charged with attempting to hide $775,000 of income from the Lifetime series, its spin-off Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition and multiple other projects during Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. Miller, who allegedly hid the money in secret bank accounts between 2012-13, pleaded guilty to bankruptcy fraud in June 2016. She was also accused of divvying up $120,000 and having her friends carry the money in plastic bags in their luggage in August 2014, which she promised to forfeit in January.

Upon her March 27 release, Miller was transferred to a court-appointed Los Angeles-area halfway house, where she is receiving employment counseling and financial- management assistance. Allowed to leave the facility only for pre-approved outings, she has begun to reintroduce everyday excursions (a manicure, church on Easter Sunday) to her routine.

Miller, who dropped 70 lbs. and passed a real estate class while incarcerated, is slated to leave the halfway house on May 25.

“She’s looking forward to the next chapter of her life,” the source adds.