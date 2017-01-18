How Long-Simmering Tensions Between Aaron Rodgers and His Brother Jordan Ended in a 'Blow-Up' Fight and a Family Torn Apart

Like many brothers, Aaron and Jordan Rodgers have had a lifelong rivalry.

“[They] have always been competitive, and they’re always trying to one-up each other,” says a source close to the Green Bay Packers quarterback. “It’s been that way since they were kids. They got older, and the stakes got higher.”

The rivalry came to a head about two years ago, when the brothers got into a disagreement that soon became a “blow-up,” the source tells PEOPLE. “It wasn’t an argument about anything all that interesting. Some things were said on both sides that were regrettable.”

Today, the family is fractured. While competing on JoJo Fletcher‘s season of The Bachelorette, Jordan, 28, revealed that Aaron, 33, is estranged from the family. Those sentiments were reiterated by their father, Ed, who recently told The New York Times that he’s not on speaking terms with Aaron.

For more on the Rodgers family feud, pick up this week’s copy of PEOPLE, on stands Friday

“Their parents got involved in the middle of it,” says the source. “Everyone needed a cooling-off period. It could have ended there, but some people chose to go public with it, rather than keeping it a private family matter. And here we are.”

RELATED VIDEO: WATCH: ‘The Bachelorette’s’ Jordan Talks About Revealing Rift With Brother Aaron Rodgers on the Show

The renewed interest in the family drama is an unwelcome diversion for the NFL quarterback, who is hoping to win his first Super Bowl ring this year. (The Packers beat the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, and hope that momentum will help them beat the Atlanta Falcons this weekend.)

“He’s all about practice,” says the source. “He has a real shot of taking it all, and that’s where he’s focusing his energy.”