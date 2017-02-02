Aaron Paul Crashes Price Is Right Stage 17 Years Later — What Happens When He’s Caught? 

Aaron Paul has come back for redemption.

On Wednesday night’s The Late Late Show with James Corden, the Breaking Bad actor broke onto the set of the Price Is Right game show to recreate his appearance 17 years later — hoping for a different outcome.

Paul first appeared on the CBS game show back in 2000, where he lost his Showcase Showdown with an overbid of only $132. Long after Bob Barker retirement, he’s come to reclaim what Paul feels was rightly his for the taking.

Corden set the scene for the actor to recreate his failed Price Is Right experience, only to be caught by the show’s new host Drew Carey who threatened to call security on the pair.

Though not all hope was lost as Carey agreed to preside over the showcase redo. Unfortunately Aaron came up short once again.

“No, no, No. Not again,” he screamed before sprinting over to the prize — a BodyCraft fitness machine — and stealing it off set. “F— you, Price Is Right.”

Third time’s a charm, right?

Watch Paul’s original appearance on the show above.