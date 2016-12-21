Celebrity
A Brief History of Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Ups & Downs
In the midst of the rapper’s recent hospitalization, we’re taking a look back at the couple’s standout moments
KIM & KANYE GET TOGETHER
Following her 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries, Kim Kardashian began dating Kanye West back in 2012 — while still fighting to legally end her prior union. "They have been close friends for years and decided to give it a try [with dating]," a source close to the couple revealed at the time. Unsurprisingly, the rapper made his feelings for Kardashian known. In his song "Theraflu," West sings, "I admit I fell in love with Kim … 'Round the same time she fell in love with him … That's cool, babygirl, do your thing … Lucky I ain't had Jay drop him from the team." (West was referring to his pal Jay Z who then owned the New Jersey Nets, the team Humphries played for at the time.)
THEY ANNOUNCE THEY'RE EXPECTING THEIR FIRST CHILD
And baby makes three! During a December 2012 concert, West announced to fans that he and his girlfriend were expecting their first child together. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star confirmed the news on her website: "It's true!! Kanye and I are expecting a baby. We feel so blessed and lucky and wish that in addition to both of our families, his mom and my dad could be here to celebrate this special time with us. Looking forward to great new beginnings in 2013 and to starting a family."
KIM ENDURES PREGNANCY COMPLICATIONS
The reality star doesn't keep anything from fans — and her fertility struggles were no exception, as she opened up to C Magazine about her first pregnancy. "I had so many complications. I had this condition called placenta accreta," she said. "There were a couple little operations to fix all that, so that created a little hole in my uterus."
THEY WELCOME DAUGHTER NORTH
Welcome to the world, North West! Kardashian and West's adorable daughter made her debut on June 15, 2013, and has been making us 'aww' on Instagram ever since.
THEY GET ENGAGED
Talk about a happy birthday! Four months after welcoming daughter North, Kardashian and West marked yet another relationship milestone: getting engaged! The rapper planned an elaborate proposal at San Francisco's AT&T Park (which he rented out for the occasion), where the pair were joined by close friends and family. For the big moment, West hired an orchestra to play for Kardashian, while a large screen flashed the words "PLEEEASE MARRY MEEE!!!!" before he presented the star with a 15-carat Lorraine Schwartz diamond.
THEY GET MARRIED
Introducing Mr. and Mrs. West! After a weeklong Parisian celebration, the reality maven and rapper not-so-quietly tied the knot in 2014 at Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy. The couple chose the Italian city for a very personal reason: they conceived North there. "It was funny how nervous he was," an onlooker told PEOPLE of West. "He clearly knew the gravity of what he was about to do. This morning he was all smiles, but as it got closer, you could see that the nerves were kicking in. It's common for most grooms. I've seen it all before."
THEY WELCOME SON SAINT
After endless months of hoping for baby no. 2 and two years after welcoming daughter North, the couple was finally blessed with their second child, a son named Saint — but not before the reality star underwent a less-than-stellar pregnancy. "I just don't think pregnancy and me really agree with each other," she revealed to E! Online. "You know it was really hard for me to get pregnant so I do feel really blessed that I am pregnant and at the end of the day it is a million times worth it … I'm really not complaining, I'm just being honest and being honest about, I hate it you know pregnancy is not for me."
KANYE GOES ON A TWITTER RANT, ATTACKS WIZ KHALIFA & AMBER ROSE
In February 2016, West went on one of his infamous Twitter rants — this time getting into spats with Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose, mentioning the pair's child, Sebastian. (West eventually apologized for the back-and-forth.) Though Kim generally keeps a level head about most of her husband's eccentric behavior, a source told PEOPLE: "What causes friction in the marriage, however, is Kanye's compulsive tweeting. Kim can't stand it. She is all for self-promotion, but doesn't approve of Twitter drama."
KANYE'S 'FAMOUS' SONG SURFACES, PROMPTING A FEUD WITH TAYLOR SWIFT
In the summer of 2016, a song off West's album The Life of Pablo, entitled "Famous," leaked — to the dismay of Taylor Swift. Why? The tune featured controversial lyrics ("I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous") that took aim at the pop star. While Swift expressed outrage, West maintained that he had called her to ask for her blessing — a claim the "Bad Blood" crooner vehemently denied. "[She] cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message," a spokesperson for the star told PEOPLE. "Taylor was never made aware of the actual lyric, 'I made that bitch famous.' "
KIM COMES TO KANYE'S DEFENSE ON SNAPCHAT
After an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians (in which Swift's feud with West took center stage) aired, Kardashian shared a series of videos on her Snapchat account of a phone call between West and Swift discussing the rapper's lyrics about the singer. "It's like a compliment," Swift is heard saying in the video after West reads the lyrics, "For all my Southside n—– that know me best / I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex," to her. "I never would've expected you to like tell me about a line in your song," Swift responded on the call. "I mean, I don't think anybody would listen to that and be like, 'Oh, that's a real diss.' You gotta tell the story that way that it happened to you and the way you experienced it." The now-infamous snaps sparked the trending hashtag #KimExposedTaylorParty — and many tweets backed Kardashian's move to release those "receipts."
KIM IS ROBBED AT GUNPOINT IN PARIS
In Oct. 2016, Kardashian was the victim of a terrifying armed robbery while in her hotel room in Paris, tied up and held at gunpoint while thieves took millions of dollars in jewels. The incident, which prompted her rapper-husband to abruptly end his New York City show, caused the public star to suddenly lead a much more private life. A source told PEOPLE that Kardashian was "hysterical" when she called West after the robbery, saying, "He said she was really upset and it took him a few seconds to understand what she was saying to him. He wanted to get to her as soon as he could. He told her that he couldn't care less about the jewelry; he's just thankful that she's okay."
KANYE CUTS CONCERTS SHORT, CONTINUES TO GO ON RANTS
In a string of erratic events, West recently cut several concerts short after arriving to the stage behind schedule, and went on rants about Jay Z and Beyoncé. The behavior is said to be related to the unexpected death of his mother Donda in 2007 and his wife's traumatic experience in Paris, according to new reports. "Kim has had a very rough time since the robbery," said a source close to the reality star. "It hasn't helped that Kanye has been touring. Their lives have been quite chaotic. It's been very trying for them both and not a good recipe for a happy marriage."
KANYE IS HOSPITALIZED FOR 'EXHAUSTION'
The 35-year-old rapper was hospitalized for exhaustion on Nov. 21, but new reports claimed that West was taken to UCLA Medical Center for a psychiatric evaluation after "acting erratically," reportedly at trainer Harley Pasternak's home. In radio dispatch traffic from the Los Angeles Fire Department obtained by TMZ, emergency crews were heard describing the incident as a "psychiatric emergency." Despite reports claiming that the rapper was committed against his will, a source told PEOPLE: "There was a small altercation at the gym but he was deemed medically stable and decided to seek medical help at his doctor's request." The source added: "We're super confident he's going to pull through."
KANYE IS DISCHARGED FROM THE HOSPITAL
After over a week at UCLA Medical Center — where he was under heavy medical supervision — the rapper was released. A source close to the family told PEOPLE the entertainer is continuing treatment for undisclosed mental health issues, and the couple's permanent living arrangements remain complicated. "He is receiving outpatient care somewhere else with a medical team," said the source. "Kim still seems concerned but is supportive. They don't know for how long Kanye will need outpatient care."
SAINT TURNS 1
Despite the drama surrounding the Kardashian-West clan, Saint's 1st birthday outshines all other family matters — if even for a day. "I can't believe how quickly time flies!" gushed Saint's aunt Khloé. "Watching my little Saint grow this past year has been amazing."
TENSIONS CONTINUE TO RISE
"Kanye and Kim had a stressful few months," an insider close to the couple told PEOPLE of West's issues and Kardashian's Paris robbery. "It's been a tense time. But Kim is happy he's getting help." The reality star continues to be supportive of her husband despite the difficult time in the couple's life. "She is super focused on him," said the source, who added Kardashian has been "the dutiful, responsible, loving spouse that one would expect."
KANYE RETURNS TO THE PUBLIC EYE
On Dec. 8, the rapper is spotted for the first time since he was hospitalized for exhaustion and sleep deprivation. West made a low-key appearance at the "Rick Owens: Furniture" exhibition in West Hollywood, where he sported a new blond hairdo.
KANYE'S MEETING WITH DONALD TRUMP CAUSES TENSION
The rapper's surprise meeting with the President-elect at Trump Tower may have caused some tension between West and Kardashian, but a source close to the couple told PEOPLE exclusively that their political differences are the least of their worries. "That's so far down the list of what they're dealing with at this point," says the source. "Lots of couples have political differences; that's not a deal breaker. They're dealing with much more important things than who each of them supported for President." However, an insider adds that the reality star "currently has no imminent plans to file for divorce."
KIM & KANYE ENJOY A DATE NIGHT
After weeks of speculation over the state of the pair's relationship, Kardashian and West stepped out together for a date night, grabbing dinner at Santa Monica restaurant Giorgio Baldi. "They both seemed very relaxed," an eyewitness at the high-end restaurant told PEOPLE. "Kanye helped Kim with her coat and her chair. Kanye also chatted with the waiters. He was very friendly and seemed happy. Kim was more quiet. She looked stunning."
KIM & KANYE CONTINUE COUNSELING
While the pair is receiving individual therapy — the rapper is getting help for depression and learning how to cope with stress better while Kardashian is dealing with the trauma from the Paris robbery — they are not currently looking into couples therapy. The move is no indication of an impending divorce, however, according to a source close to the couple. "Truly no truth behind divorce rumors. It's not something she would divorce him over," the source said, adding, "He had a breakdown, but it does not pertain to them not getting along."
