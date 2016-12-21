A Brief History of Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Ups & Downs

KIM COMES TO KANYE'S DEFENSE ON SNAPCHAT

After an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians (in which Swift's feud with West took center stage) aired, Kardashian shared a series of videos on her Snapchat account of a phone call between West and Swift discussing the rapper's lyrics about the singer. "It's like a compliment," Swift is heard saying in the video after West reads the lyrics, "For all my Southside n—– that know me best / I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex," to her. "I never would've expected you to like tell me about a line in your song," Swift responded on the call. "I mean, I don't think anybody would listen to that and be like, 'Oh, that's a real diss.' You gotta tell the story that way that it happened to you and the way you experienced it." The now-infamous snaps sparked the trending hashtag #KimExposedTaylorParty — and many tweets backed Kardashian's move to release those "receipts."