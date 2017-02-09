'90s Kids, Rejoice! 8 Valentine's Day TV Episodes That Taught Us the Meaning of Love
We would not be the people we are today without the moral guidance of Full House, Fresh Prince, Hey Arnold and more shows that showed us the meaning of love and loss
HEY ARNOLD, 'ARNOLD'S VALENTINE' (1997)
Arnold, the ultimate player, has two dates (!) for Valentine's Day: One with Ruth and one with his pen pal, Cecile. It gets even more complicated. Helga pretends to be Cecile so she can spend one-on-one time with the love of her life. Remember, these kids are in elementary school!
Watch it here!
2 of 8
THE FRESH PRINCE OF BEL-AIR, 'STOP WILL! IN THE NAME OF LOVE' (1994)
Ashley asks Will to chaperone her date, and he ends up being so overprotective that Ashley and her date ditch.
Watch it here!
3 of 8
FULL HOUSE, 'DATELESS IN SAN FRANCISCO' (1995)
Michelle tries to find a date for her class's Valentine's Day party. Her teacher pairs her up with her BFF, Teddy ... and they quickly realize they're better off as friends. Lesson: Don't date your friends. Even if your teacher tries to setyou up.
Watch it here!
4 of 8
FRIENDS, 'THE ONE WITH THE CANDY HEARTS' (1995)
Rachel, Monica and Phoebe burn every item that reminds them of their exes. #SquadGoals. Meanwhile, Joey accidentally sets Chandler up on a blind date with his ex, Janice.
Watch it here!
5 of 8
SAVED BY THE BELL, 'ISN'T IT ROMANTIC?' (1992)
The gang reminisces about past relationships, and we can't stop reminiscing about all the wondrous volume of '90s hairstyles.
Watch it here!
6 of 8
CLARISSA EXPLAINS IT ALL, 'CLARISSA'S CRUSH' (1992)
Clarissa crushes harddd on her local weatherman Flip Fontana, example #239,401 of her being the most relatable progatonist of our time.
Watch it here!
7 of 8
BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER, 'BEWITCHED, BOTHERED AND BEWILDERED' (1998)
Cordelia breaks up with Xander, and he takes revenge by trying to put her under a love spell. As you might imagine, things do not go quite as planned. While the spell doesn't work on Cordelia, it hits Buffy ... and she tries to seduce Xander. Somehow, their friendship recovers.
Watch it here!
8 of 8
RUGRATS, 'BE MY VALENTINE' (2000)
First of all, 2000 is basically the '90s. Second of all, this episode marked one of the Rugrats best adventures to date. Fooling around with Angelica's cupid costume, the babies accidentally hit Tommy's dog, Spike, with her arrow (because yes the babies had access to a bow and arrow.) The rest of the episode finds the gang trying to get Spike and Angelica's cat, Fluffy, to fall in love.
Watch it here!
