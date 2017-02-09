'90s Kids, Rejoice! 8 Valentine's Day TV Episodes That Taught Us the Meaning of Love

RUGRATS, 'BE MY VALENTINE' (2000)

First of all, 2000 is basically the '90s. Second of all, this episode marked one of the Rugrats best adventures to date. Fooling around with Angelica's cupid costume, the babies accidentally hit Tommy's dog, Spike, with her arrow (because yes the babies had access to a bow and arrow.) The rest of the episode finds the gang trying to get Spike and Angelica's cat, Fluffy, to fall in love.

Watch it here!