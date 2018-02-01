90 Day Fiancé Star David Toborowsky's Teenage Son Shot in the Face

90 Day Fiancé star David Toborowsky’s son was shot in the face in Louisville, Kentucky.

Jacob Toborowsky, 18, who appeared in two episodes of his father’s TLC reality show, was rushed to the hospital Sunday, but has since been released.

His father David confirmed the shooting to PEOPLE, saying, “My 18-year-old son Jacob was injured this past Sunday in Louisville, KY. He is recovering at home.”

Jacob’s 16-year-old friend allegedly shot him while playing with a gun, according to WDRB.com.

David’s daughter, Ashley, who also appeared on the show, told the outlet, “[The friend] pulled the gun out and was waving it around and told him and assured him that the safety was on and that there were no bullets in that gun.”

Jacob Toborowsky TLC

She continued, “He has got a long road to recovery, a really long road. They probably will have to perform surgery on his face to get the bullet fragments out, but right now there’s so much swelling.”

While her brother is recovering at home, Ashley said she is “shocked” by what occurred to her brother.

“I am sad and I am super angry,” she said. “I’m super sad to see him with a bullet hole in his face, and he didn’t deserve that because somebody else wanted to hold a gun.”

Annie and David Toborowsk David Toborowsky/Facebook

Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating the shooting and will pass on their findings to the Commonwealth Attorney’s office who will decide whether to press charges against the alleged shooter, WDRB.com reports.

Viewers of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé will recognize David from season 5 which followed his romance with Annie, whom he met in Thailand. The pair got engaged after dating for just 10 days.

The couple initially hid their engagement from David’s adult children as there is 24 years difference between David and his now-wife. The couple came back to America to get married despite criticism from David’s daughter and his friend Chris, who offered Annie $10,000 for her to leave David and return to Thailand.

The TLC reality show follows couples who are going through the K-1 visa process and are required to get married in America at the end of 90 days by law or return to their home countries.