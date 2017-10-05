90 Day Fiancé: 48-Year-Old Kentucky Man Proposes to 24-Year-Old 'True Love' in Thailand After 10 Days Together

Age is nothing but a number for one of the couples featured on the upcoming season of 90 Day Fiancé.

In a video shared exclusively with PEOPLE, fans of TLC’s hit show — which follows couples going through the K-1 visa process — meet David and Annie, who have 24 years between them.

David, 48, is from Louisville, Kentucky and hit rock bottom about three years ago. Weighing 350 lbs., he split from his wife of 21 years, lost his job, his house and his cars and was “absolutely destitute,” he reveals in the clip.

He also suffered a stroke, and “my life was in a place I don’t wish on my worst enemy,” he says.

After hitting the “restart button,” David lost a significant amount of weight, packed his bags and headed to Thailand for a vacation, where he met his “true love” Annie, 24, at a karaoke bar.

After only dating for 10 days, the couple got engaged. “She is 24 years old, but the mindset she puts me in or makes me feel is I don’t feel like a 48-year-old,” says David about their relationship. “She’s an amazing woman who makes me feel like I already hit the lottery.”

Before exchanging vows, however, David has to convince his skeptical family — which includes three children and five grandchildren — that Annie is the right woman for him. He also has pay a dowry to her family.

“I come from a very, very poor village,” says Annie in the clip. “I feel very comfortable with him. I mean, yeah, he’s good I think … make me happy.”

Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.