90 Day Fiancé Is Back! Meet the Season 5 Cast Members

90 Day Fiancé is back!

TLC’s hit reality show — which follows couples who are going through the K-1 visa process and are required to get married in America at the end of 90 days by law or return to their home countries — returns Oct. 8.

Check out PEOPLE’s exclusive first look in the sneak peek above and meet the couples featured on the fifth season of the dramatic show.

ELIZABETH AND ANDREI

Elizabeth, 27, is based in Tampa, Florida, and Andrei, 31, is from Chisinau, Moldova. The couple met on a social app while Elizabeth was looking for a local guide for a vacation in Europe. After chatting online and meeting in person, Elizabeth is now bringing Andrei to the States, but her family is concerned about Andrei’s conservative traditional views on gender roles.

EVELYN AND DAVID

Evelyn, 18, is from Claremont, New Hampshire, and met David, who grew up in Granada, Spain, on social media. She is an aspiring singer who fell for David’s “sweet nature” and “strong Christian values.” However, the two may butt heads over his desire to live in a big city while she wants to be close to her family in a small town.

JOSH AND AIKA

Josh, 43, calls Mesa, Arizona, home, while Aika, 36, lives in Quezon City in the Philippines. The duo met on a dating app and spent several months messaging before Josh flew to the Philippines to propose.

MOLLY AND LUIS

Molly, 41, is from Woodstock, Georgia, while Luis, 26, comes from Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic. The pair met at a bar where Luis bartends while Molly was on a girls’ trip, and he proposed less than two months later. Molly has two daughters, Olivia, 17, and Kensley, 6, and also a conservative father who believes Luis just wants a green card.

NICOLE AND AZAN

Returning to the show this season are Nicole, 23, and Azan, 24, who viewers met last season. Nicole, who is from Bradenton, Florida, is now heading back to Morocco in hopes of bringing Azan back to America. She’s also bringing her 2-year-old daughter May with her in hopes that Azan will prove to be the father figure May has never had. However, Nicole needs financial support from her skeptical father to co-sponsor the K-1 visa.

Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé premieres Oct. 8 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.