90 Day Fiancé Star Jorge Nava Arrested for Allegedly Trying to Sell Nearly 300 Lbs. of Marijuana

Jorge Nava of the TLC show 90 Day Fiancé was arrested in Arizona for possession of drugs with the intention to sell.

Arrest records show the 28-year-old reality star was arrested on Feb. 8 for possession of marijuana for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia and the intent to transport and/or sell marijuana. Records also point to Nava being officially charged on Feb. 12.

The Bullhead City Bee reports Nava was pulled over for a traffic stop on Interstate 40 when police discovered 293 lbs. of high-grade marijuana in his trunk of his car, leading to his arrest.

Nava spent two days in jail and was released after he posted $25,000 bail, according to TMZ. He reportedly faces up to 12.5 years in prison if convicted.

Jorge Nava MCSO

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Nava previously pleaded guilty to drug trafficking, a source of contention on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé with Anfisa Arkhipchenko, a Russian woman he married after meeting through Facebook. The two were forced to live in a hotel because his status as a convicted criminal made it hard to find an apartment to rent.

During a special that aired in September, Arkhipchenko said that they were estranged.

While answering fans’ questions on Instagram in January, she did not confirm whether she and Nava are still married.

“Right now I prefer to keep my personal life private,” she wrote. “You might say ‘but you were on a reality show!’ Yes, and you should understand that even on the show you don’t see my whole life 24/7, you only see parts of it that were chosen by producers. Same with my Instagram, only now the ‘producer’ is me.”