90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After is back!

The spin-off of TLC’s hit franchise 90 Day Fiancé returns May 20, and PEOPLE has an exclusive first-look at how marriage is going for six fan-favorite couples.

There’s certainly no shortage of drama for the newlyweds, who had 90 days to marry before the foreign-born fiancés were forced to return to their home countries.

In the new season, Jorge, 27, and Anfisa, 22, are living separately after a nasty breakup. Another plot twist for the tumultuous pair? An ex shows up claiming Jorge fathered her 10-year-old daughter.

Meanwhile, Nicole, 24, and Azan, 25, deal with trust issues as Chantel, 26, and Pedro, 27, fight over money and try to mend the rift between their families.

Molly and Luis

Molly, 42, is hoping her husband Luis, 27, shapes up, but her older daughter Olivia still hates her new stepfather.

Russ, 31, and his aspiring model wife Paola, 30, previously fought over her best friend Juan and the two seemingly end up in another screaming match over their friendship.

And finally, one of 90 Day Fiancé‘s most controversial couples — 49-year-old David and 25-year-old Annie — continue to struggle financially as Annie realizes life in America isn’t what she had been expecting.

Catch up on full episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After on TLC.com or by downloading the TLC GO app, and tune into the premiere on May 20 at 8 p.m. on TLC.