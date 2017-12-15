90 Day Fiancé: David's Best Friend Offers Annie $10,000 to Return to Thailand in Finale Sneak Peek

David and Annie’s relationship has been one of the most tumultuous on this season of 90 Day Fiancé, and in the season finale of TLC’s hit reality show, Annie is offered an out.

“I’m guaranteeing her $10,000 to go back to Thailand,” David’s best friend Chris — who drew his own share of criticism after asking Annie this season if she would cook him Thai food and give him massages in exchange for a place to stay — tells the 24-year-old in a sneak peek of the episode, shared exclusively with PEOPLE.

David and Annie

Chris’ wife Nikki also goes head-to-head with David, 48, curtly telling him, “Don’t cut me off.”

In the explosive tell-all, the other couples reveal if they are still together or have called it quits. “I just wanna pull my freakin’ hair out!” screams Molly, who got into a heated argument with her fiancé Luis in last week’s episode over his disinterest in getting to know her children.

Molly and Luis Molly and Luis

The two-night finale event of 90 Day Fiancé airs Sunday and Monday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.