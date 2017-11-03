90 Day Fiancé Sneak Peek: Annie Is Asked for a Thai Massage by Her American Fiancé's Best Friend

90 Day Fiancé‘s David and Annie are getting help from their friends — with some very uncomfortable strings attached.

While meeting up with David’s best friend Chris and his wife Nikki, the couple — who got engaged less than two weeks after they met in Thailand and are currently going through the K-1 visa process — discuss their future living arrangements in America.

“When Annie and I get to America, we will be living with Chris and Nikki,” David, 48, says in a sneak peek of Sunday’s episode, shared exclusively with PEOPLE. “I don’t have a car, I don’t have an apartment, I don’t have a house. I don’t even have a U.S. bank account at this point.”

While Nikki seems hesitant about the idea (“This was not my idea at all,” she tells the camera), David is “excited” to have his best friend and his future wife as their new roommates.

However, the friendly get-together quickly goes south when Chris tells Annie, 24, she has to earn her keep.

“When you’re on your 90-day visa, you’re not allowed to work, but we would like you to maybe volunteer to do some things,” he says. “Like, I like Thai food.”

Annie is on board with cooking meals, but things become tense when Chris asks if she would be open to giving him Thai massages.

“Is that something you would be cool to volunteer to give me a massage or something by the pool?” he asks.

As Nikki awkwardly stares at the table, Annie looks to David for help. “Like I said, I’m not making you do anything. It would be nice,” Chris presses.

Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.