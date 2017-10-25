The tell-all 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days special promises “shocking admissions” and can’t-miss updates on all the couples.

In an exclusive preview for the upcoming reunion hosted by Shaun Robinson, “nothing is off limits” as viewers learn which relationships have moved to the next level —and which crumbled under the pressure.

The 90 Day Fiancé-spin-off follows couples who have formed a relationship online but have yet to meet in person or make the decision to start the K-1 visa process required by law to get married in America.

In addition to a rehash of some of the couple’s toughest moments, viewers will also watch never-before-seen clips from their journeys. Abby and Sean will reveal whether he’s popped the question, while Larry and Jenny open up about maintaining their long-distance romance. Things get intense between Darcey and Jesse, as well as Patrick and Myriam.

RELATED VIDEO: 90 Day Fiancé Season 5 Sneak Peek

The two-hour 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days special airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.