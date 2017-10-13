90 Day Fiancé's Annie, 24, Grills David, 48, About Why He's Not a Millionaire: 'Every Lady Wants That'

90 Day Fiancé‘s David may have thought he found true love with his future bride Annie, but it turns out she’s more concerned about his financial situation than he thought.

In a sneak peek shared exclusively with PEOPLE of Sunday night’s episode, the 48-year-old Kentucky resident gets grilled by his 24-year-old future bride about his lack of wealth.

“I just don’t understand why you’re 48 but you still don’t have anything,” a frustrated Annie tells David, who split from his wife of 21 years several years ago and lost his job, house and cars. “You still don’t have anything.”

David explains he used to have a “big home … cars and all that,” but that losing everything is “what can happen in a divorce.”

“That’s before, not now,” shoots back Annie, who lives in Thailand. “You have to think now. You have to think about future. You don’t have to talk about your past. I don’t want to hear anything.”

As David tries to explain that not all Americans are wealthy, Annie grows increasingly upset about the possibility of having a solid future together.

“If you want someone who has a million dollars in the bank, I’m sorry. I don’t,” says David as Annie tells him “every lady wants” a millionaire.

“That’s your job, not mine,” she tells him about taking care of her in the future. “I am here already. If you don’t take care of me, I just say ‘Bye.’ ”

David and Annie got engaged after dating for only 10 days. “I come from a very, very poor village,” she said in a previous episode.

