'He's Having His Head Opened Up': Alex Undergoes Brain Surgery in New 7 Little Johnstons Supertease

The Johnston family is returning to TLC!

In a PEOPLE exclusive supertease of the upcoming season 2 of 7 Little Johnstons, the world’s largest known family living with Dwarfism lets viewers tune in to numerous milestone moments.

Throughout the upcoming season, audiences will once again see into the lives of parents Amber and Trent and their five children: Jonah, 16, Anna, 15, Elizabeth, 14, Emma, 11, and Alex, 10.

While season 2 is filled with lots of highs — including Trent celebrating his 40th birthday, the family enjoying a beach vacation and Anna’s sweet 16 birthday party — it’s also filled with hardships, including two serious visits to the hospital.

“I’ve never felt pain like this before,” Amber says while on a stretcher in the hospital.

Separately, Alex is diagnosed with central apnea and must undergo brain surgery.

“Alex is going to have to have brain surgery. He’s going under anesthesia,” Amber explains about her son while he readies to go under the knife. “He’s having his head opened up.”

And could the family potentially be adding a new member?

“How would you guys feel about having a baby brother?” Amber asks the kids.

While the girls seem excited about the prospect, Alex doesn’t seem too excited about the idea.

Season 2 of 7 Little Johnstons returns Tuesday, May 2 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.