6 Celebs Who Are Proud Members of the Millie Bobby Brown Fan Club

Anybody who’s seen at least one episode of Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things can attest to its mesmerizing plot and super-talented cast, which includes breakout star Millie Bobby Brown.

But we’re not the only ones taking note. In fact, Hollywood A-listers (Lea! Laverne! Sophia!) have already pledged their loyalty to Brown and her critically acclaimed performance almost immediately following the show’s premiere episode. And we can’t blame them.

Keep scrolling to see which stars can’t get enough of Eleven — err, Millie.

MADDIE ZIEGLER

Met this amazing girl at sytycd! #strangerthings #sytycd @maddieziegler

Their best-friendship is picture-perfect and aww-inducing (for further proof, peek through the pair’s respective Instagram accounts) — the dancer and actress have even been to Disney together! And their meet-cute is even better than expected. In an interview with InStyle, the Dance Moms alum recounted the story of how the two met: “She used to watch Dance Moms all the time, like she knows every episode, and she came to one of my So You Think You Can Dance tapings and we met afterwards,” Ziegler said. “I didn’t know what she was doing at the time — she mentioned she had a show on Netflix — so I went home and literally binge-watched the whole season of Stranger Things in two days. It was so good.”

In a recent chat with PEOPLE, Ziegler said in that first meeting, “we actually connected. I was like, ‘I know we’ll be friends.’ ” One of their biggest shared bonds? Growing up in the spotlight. “We talk about that all the time,” Ziegler said. “We love how we’re so alike in so many ways. We’re two people that are so happy that we found each other because we could relate to each other, and we’re not brats in this industry and can just enjoy time together. We relate in so many ways being in the industry!”

SOPHIA BUSH

Although Bush has yet to meet the Stranger Things star in person, the actress could not keep her excitement under control when announcing the 2017 SAG Awards nominees. “It was impossible for me to hide how excited I was for Millie Bobby Brown,” she told PEOPLE, adding that she is “obsessed” with the Netflix series. “I was really trying to play it cool, but I think she’s such a tour de force in this tiny young lady, and I’m just thrilled that she’s being recognized alongside the greats like Nicole Kidman, and Viola Davis, Uzo Aduba.”

LAUREN & AARON PAUL

#milliebobbypaul #firstfamilyphoto #happyholidayslovethepauls

Following his interview with Millie for Elle, The Path star (who mentioned grabbing dinner with the Stranger Things star once she made it back to the States from Spain) and his wife Lauren snapped a pic with Millie at their in-person meeting. “It’s official,” wrote Lauren, adding #firstfamilyphoto.

LEA MICHELE

This girl.. @milliebobby_brown it was so lovely meeting you last night. You are the sweetest, smartest, most lovely young lady..💕 #emmys2016

It was love at first meeting for Michele, who ran into the Stranger Things actress at the 2016 Emmys. “This girl … It was so lovely meeting you last night,” the Glee alum wrote on Instagram. “You are the sweetest, smartest, most lovely young lady.”

LAVERNE COX

The highlight of the evening last night was meeting Millie, Gaten and Caleb from #StrangerThings. These young people are both adorable and talented. #Netflix #oitnb #RockyHorror #Doubt

The highest form of flattery? Getting to make a cameo on the Orange Is the New Black star’s Instagram video.

BRB, adding “Meet Millie Bobby Brown” to our bucket list.