5 Things We Learned About Kim Kardashian's Paris Robbery from Last Night's Emotional KUWTK Episode

New details have emerged of Kim Kardashian West‘s infamous October Paris robbery.

On Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the mother of two opened up about the life-threatening experience and how she managed to survive the attack.

Here are five things we learned from from her ordeal via KUWTK.

1. Kardashian West thought she was going to be raped.

“He grabbed my legs — I had no clothes on under there — and he pulled me towards him at the front of the bed and I thought, ‘Okay, this is the moment he’s going to rape me,’ ” she said during her interview on the show. “I fully mentally prepped myself and he didn’t. He duct taped my legs together and then they had the gun up to me, I knew that was the moment they were totally going to shoot me in the head.”

2. Pascal Duvier found Kardashian West was nearly naked and hiding in a bush after she was attacked.

Once the robbers left her hotel, Kardashian West ran outside to her balcony and hid in a bush — practically naked— and waited for her security to arrive back to the room.

“I remember, I was like practically naked, hiding in a bush on the balcony,” she recalled on the show. That’s where Pascal Duvier (her former bodyguard) found her.

3. At first, Kardashian West was afraid to trust the Paris police.

When police arrived, the 36-year-old felt as though she couldn’t differentiate between the officers and the robbers who posed as armed police. Her attackers had posed as armed officers when they broke in and robbed her at gunpoint.

“It was really hard for me when the police started to show up, because they were dressed in the same uniforms, except for the face masks,” Kardashian West said. “I was like, ‘Who do I believe? What is real? What is going on?’ ”

4. Kardashian West wanted to keep her kids shielded from her traumatic event.

Once Kardashian West arrived back in New York City, her first thought was to protect her children North and Saint from what happened.

“I just, like, don’t want to cry in front of the kids, or like let them think anything’s wrong,” she told her husband Kanye West when she arrived to their NYC apartment. “Because I think it’ll scare them if they start seeing more security. I just want to like see them for a second.”

5. West vowed he wouldn’t stop until her attackers were caught.

During the show, the 39-year-old rapper told his wife, “If anything would of happened to you, I wouldn’t stop until they were dead.”

