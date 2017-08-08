5 Things to Know About New Game of Thrones Hottie Tom Hopper

It is rare that we Game of Thrones fans are introduced to new characters seven seasons in, especially given the already sizable ensemble cast. However, viewers were treated to a surprise new addition in the latest episode, “The Spoils of War.”

The surprise in question is actor Tom Hopper, taking over the role of the uniquely-named Dickon Tarly, and here are five things you should know about the handsome Thrones newcomer.

He’s not technically a new character

The curious thing about Hopper’s appearance is that while his face might be new to viewers, his character is not. We were first introduced to Tarly, aka Sam’s younger brother, last season when the role was played by Harry Potter alum, Freddie Stroma, who was unable to return to the show because of network restrictions on his ABC show, Time After Time.

He was a pirate

Well, technically he played one on TV. Hopper is most recognizable for his portrayal of Billy Bones on Starz’s action-adventure series Black Sails. The character originally appeared in Robert Louis Stevenson’s beloved novel Treasure Island and was a key player on the Starz show, set 20 years before the action in Stevenson’s book. Black Sails ended in April after four seasons.

He supports worthwhile causes

He is in crazy great shape

Not that we’re surprised that an actor is physically fit, but Hopper’s commitment to exercise is serious. He runs, he jumps, he climbs, etc. Please see his Men’s Health cover story (and the accompanying photos) for more evidence. Also this:

Remembering some good hard work at @roarkgyms 💦 A post shared by Tom Hopper (@tom.hopperhops) on Jul 28, 2017 at 1:45pm PDT

He is a proud and playful papa

Freddie would have played this game all day………😝but I asked him if we could swap and he didn't want to play any more 😔 📷 @laurahopperhops A post shared by Tom Hopper (@tom.hopperhops) on Jul 21, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

Hopper and his wife Laura, who is an actress, were married in 2014 and welcomed their son, Freddie Douglas, in 2015. Check out Mr. and Mrs. Hopper’s Instagram accounts for more photos of their adorable, golden-haired toddler and what appears to be a very blissful life together.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays on HBO.