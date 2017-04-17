5 Really Sexy Reasons Why Justin Hartley Deserves a Nude Scene in This is Us

Though fans of the hit show This Is Us thoroughly enjoyed seeing Milo Ventimiglia strip down for the pilot episode, it’s time his costar Justin Hartley got in on the action.

Here are 5 really sexy reasons why Kevin Pearson (Harley’s character) deserves a nude scene next.

1. We’ve already seen him shirtless as “The Manny” — so close!

2. Hartley had no problem stripping down as Oliver Queen in the CW’s Smallville. Sadly, it wasn’t on This Is Us.

3. He also went shirtless during his time on the soap opera The Young and the Restless.

4. Justin did bare it all on ABC’s show the Mistresses — again, not on This Is Us!

5. Lastly, Hartley stripped down for charity during his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

From Coinage: 4 Ways to Work Out Without Killing Your Wallet

Even Hartley, 40, himself has expressed his desire to take it all off on screen previously telling the ladies of The Talk that he’s a little disappointed that the opportunity hasn’t come his way yet.

“You know, the thing about it is — no, I’m a little upset about it,” he said of not having a nude scene yet. “I mean, what does that say? Am I losing it?”