24: Legacy's New Hero Corey Hawkins on Saving the World: I Learned It from My Mom

Corey Hawkins has one very special person to credit for teaching him about saving the world: his mother.

On Super Bowl Sunday, audiences watched Hawkins make his debut as ex-Army Ranger Eric Carter in Fox’s new action drama series, 24: Legacy, a spin-off of Kiefer Sutherland‘s 24.

“Corey is literally the only person we gave to [for the Eric Carter role],” writer Evan Katz told emmy magazine about Hawkins’ role as protagonist Carter.

Though Hawkins, 28, grew up in gang-ridden Washington D.C., he had his police-officer mother pointing and guiding him in the right direction — and now hopes to utilize his new TV role to be a positive influence to young black men.

“On network television I never got to see a face that looks like this that didn’t have superpowers,” Hawkins told emmy magazine in a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek of his cover interview— which hits stands Feb. 14 — about what he saw on television growing up. “I remember The Cosby Show, but that was something completely different. Comedy. There was a lightness to it and a sort of unrealistic perfection.”

“Eric Cater is not a perfect guy. He has flaws. He can be an antihero, which is even more interesting. That’s why I chose this instead of a film — it was like, ‘this might be our only chance.’ You know how trends go with television. Next year, the networks might not be open to taking risks,’ ” he explained of his reasoning to choose the TV role versus the film projects that were coming his way after starring in Straight Outta Compton.

For loyal 24 fans who question if Sutherland’s fan-favorite character is being replaced, Hawkins assures that his new leading role on the Fox series is not a replacement of Jack Bauer.

“The challenge is making sure that every single moment is honest, no matter what,” said Hawkins. “It’s doing Eric Carter justice. Not trying to fill Jack Bauer’s shoes. Not trying to step into Kiefer’s legacy.”

In the process of researching and preparing for his role as the military hero, Hawkins said that he was fortunate to learn the personal stories of numerous real-life war veterans.

“As I sat down with them, it became that much more clear what the responsibility of telling the story was,” said Hawkins. “It’s not just to bring back this franchise. It’s not just for the fans. It’s to tell that story as well because we have a lot of soldiers who are now returning home from war. I mean, I have the most utmost respect for the men and women overseas and I only played a soldier on television. Again, I can only imagine the sacrifices that they make every single day. So I’m just thankful for that.”

24: Legacy airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on Fox.