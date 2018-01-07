How to Watch the 2018 Golden Globes — Even if You Don't Have a TV

Hollywood awards season is about to step into high gear with the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards and this year there are many different ways you can tune in live to watch the star-studded event.

The Golden Globes will air live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton Hotel’s Grand Ballroom on Sunday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, but if you don’t have a television, don’t worry.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, this year NBC and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association negotiated a deal that will allow online viewers the chance to stream the ceremony online for the first time.

If you have a cable provider you can watch the live stream on NBC’s website or app.

And even if you don’t have a cable hookup, there are still a few ways you can watch the ceremony unfold. Live access to the event will also be available on Hulu Live TV, DirecTV Now, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

If you want to watch the stars make their dazzling entrances on the red carpet — and see which actors and actresses chose to wear black to protest against harassment in Hollywood — NBC’s official red carpet show will be streamed live on the Golden Globes’ Facebook page, beginning at 6 p.m. ET.

If you’re watching NBC on your television however, the red carpet coverage won’t begin until 7 p.m. ET.

And if you want to watch the red carpet arrivals on E!, you can download the E! News app or watch it on your television starting at 6 p.m. EST.

Seth Meyers will take the stage as host of the 2018 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday. The 44-year-old host of Late Night with Seth Meyers recently told PEOPLE how he planned to handle the hosting gig in the wake of the sexual harassment scandals that have rocked Hollywood in recent months.

“With the monologue, as far as talking about anything in the news right now, it seems like this year more than ever Hollywood has its own internal politics that obviously deserve to be talked about,” he said, referencing the headlines made by Harvey Weinstein and other major entertainment figures accused of sexual misconduct. “Going into it our focus is far more on the worlds that make these films and less on anything that’s happening in Washington.”

Additionally, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s daughter, Simone Garcia Johnson, has been named the 2018 Golden Globe Ambassador, a position which was previously known as Miss Golden Globe.

The 75th annual Golden Globes are presented live at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday. The show airs at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.