See Every 2017 Kardashian/Jenner Christmas Card Countdown Photo — So Far — Here

The Kardashian-Jenner crew is expanding their annual, cheer-spreading Christmas card to cover an entire month — and keeping fans guessing with daily sneak peeks.

Since the start of the month, Kim Kardashian West and the photographer behind the card — Eli Linnetz — have been sharing images from the shoot on social media, much like an advent calendar. Linnetz wrote on Instagram that the series is titled, The 25 Days of Xmas.

On Dec. 1, Kardashian West posted the first image: a photo of son Saint (who turns 3 on Dec. 5) in denim jeans as he posed by neatly wrapped brown presents with white ribbon.

It’s the toddler’s first holiday card, as he was only a few weeks old when sister North and cousins Penelope, Mason and Reign Disick starred in the 2015 photo wearing coordinating chic black outfits.

The family opted to not release a card in 2016.

While the countdown to Dec. 25 — and the final image — continues, here are all the photos so far.

Kardashian West organized 2017’s shoot, she revealed during her November appearance on The Late Late Show.

“This year’s Christmas card is shot really casually. We’re kind of doing jeans and T-shirts vibe. Really cute. All the kids and so hard to put together,” she said. “It’s women and children this year.”