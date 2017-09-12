Julia Louis-Dreyfus looks like a winner (again)—and This Is Us is all that and more! At least, according to PEOPLE Picks editor Tom Gliatto.

Below, take a look at who he thinks will win in the main categories this year — and plan your own ballot accordingly.

Best Limited Series: Big Little Lies (HBO)

This riveting drama started out like a Monterey reboot of Desperate Housewives but turned into a much more powerful tale about abuse. With a grade-A cast—Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley — it was a big deal.

Best Comedy: Atlanta (FX)

Probably the best-reviewed comedy of the past year, Donald Glover’s series about a Princeton dropout edging into a rap career was an inventive, satiric look at African-American life.

Best Drama Series: This Is Us (NBC)

The multigenerational family narrative, switching between present and past, is sad, hopeful and also true: Forgiving both ourselves and the ones we love — or loved — can forge a redemptive reunion of hearts. Sob!

Lead Actress in a Comedy: Julie Louis-Dreyfus, Veep (HBO)

Emmy voters (unlike American ones in 2016) tend not to change horses midstream. The great Louis-Dreyfus will score her seventh Veep win.

Lead Actor in a Comedy: Aziz Ansari, Master of None (Netflix)

In a bittersweet season — he struggled to declare his amore to an Italian beauty while hosting a reality show about cupcakes — Ansari was a genuine rom-com hero.

Lead Actress in a Drama: Claire Foy, The Crown (Netflix)

Did her deeply felt performance as young Elizabeth II, wanting to be kind but trapped by tradition, boost sympathy for the royals in a year obsessed with Diana? We’ll see!

Lead Actor in a Drama: Anthony Hopkins, Westworld (HBO)

Hopkins’s performance as head of an android theme park was marked by an absolute, icy control that never concealed a dangerously flawed humanity.

Watch the 2017 Emmy Awards on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.