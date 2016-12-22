MTV’s 16 and Pregnant has experienced yet another blow with the death of one of the show’s earliest cast members, Valerie Fairman.

The 23-year-old was found dead on Wednesday, reportedly in the locked bathroom of a friend’s home. The death follows a series of tragic and headline-making moments including arrests, feuds and deaths since the franchise’s start in 2009.

As the stars of the franchise mourn Fairman’s passing, we look back at some of the darkest moments from the MTV franchise that spun out Teen Mom, Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom OG.

Leah Messer Enters Rehab

The Teen Mom 2 star, now 24, sought rehab treatment for depression and anxiety in 2015. She spoke of the experience during an April episode of the Steve Harvey Show, declaring that she “needed help.”

What a face girl, lol. #SillyGirls A photo posted by Leah dawn (@leahdawn92mtv) on Dec 12, 2016 at 3:02pm PST

“I was on the depression and anxiety track,” the mom of three said. “[I’m focused on] doing it the right way and being able to have that platform to teach girls to do it the right way, and that’s what matters to me.”

“I was on the depression and anxiety track. [I’m focused on ] doing it the right way and being able to have that platform to teach girls to do it the right way, and that’s what matters to me.”

I'll be leaving #teenmomog sadly. The lack of respect is too much anymore! But still sending all my love!💖 A photo posted by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Dec 15, 2016 at 9:23pm PST

Amber Portwood Chooses Prison over Rehab

The 26-year-old, who recently announced her departure from Teen Mom OG, spent 17 months in jail on drug abuse and domestic violence charges as a result of her 2011 arrest.

After her release, the mom of one revealed that her prison stint prompted her to transform her life.

“The only thing I could see happening to me if I [hadn’t gone] to prison is I would have died,” she previously told PEOPLE in March 2015. “I would have overdosed. When you’re an addict you know what your bottom is.”

Jenelle Evans‘ Endless Cycle of Arrests and Abuse

The Teen Mom 2 star has had numerous run-ins with the law. She has been arrested more than a dozen times since 2010 for offenses including, domestic violence, driving without a license, assault and more.

You are loved little one 💋 #35Weeks #MommaBear #Pregnancy A photo posted by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Dec 22, 2016 at 7:39am PST

She was recently found not guilty of assault stemming from an August 2015 incident in which she allegedly attacked her ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith‘s girlfriend.

Farrah Abraham: Personal Tragedy, Adult Films and Mommy-Baiting

Abraham, 25, has stood out among the cast as one of the franchise’s most attention-grabbing stars. The Teen Mom OG starred in two adult films. She started a sex toy line and had molds of her genitals and breasts made to create silicone replicas.

#snapchat @mtv A photo posted by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Dec 11, 2016 at 6:58pm PST

She has come under fire for incidents involving her 7-year-old daughter Sophia, whose father died before she was born. Abraham faced backlash when she waxed the then-3-year-old’s unibrow. She drew the ire of the public yet again when she posted what some called inappropriate photos of the little girl in a bathing suit.

The reality TV star has also landed in headlines for social media feuds with stars like Kourtney Kardashian and Nicki Minaj.

Catelynn Lowell Checks In to Rehab

The 24-year-old Teen Mom cast member checked herself into a facility to address her mental well-being in early 2016, seeking the care she needed to battle her postpartum depression.

“I think it was one of the hardest decisions I’ve had to come to, but I need to do for myself and my family,” Lowell previously told PEOPLE of the decision. “It was really just one day where I was like, ‘You know what, I think I need more help than what I’m getting here. I need time to focus on myself,’ and I kind of just was like ‘I need to do it.’ And I did it.”

Teen Mom 2 returns Jan. 2 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.