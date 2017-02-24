Josh Darrow is no ordinary 13-year-old.

On the February 16th episode of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire — hosted by Chris Harrison — the Whiz Kid from Virginia Beach, Virginia, finished his intense game and pocketed $100,000 after walking away from a tough $250,000 question. But it’s not the amount of money he won that makes him special, it’s what Darrow plans to do with it.

“I plan to donate a portion of my winnings to charities, specifically the “Beach Bags” program which I’ve worked with before,” he tells PEOPLE.

“They provide self-stable foods, pre-packaged foods to hungry children in the area,” the seventh grader adds.

But working with charities isn’t new for him: Darrow started donating to the program when he was around 9 years old.

“I have worked with them since fourth grade, when we had to do service projects for school,” he says of the Beach Bag program. “I found this particular program and I have just stuck with it, and I want to keep sticking with it.”

“And then the other part of the winnings might go to college,” he adds.

As for his possible career plans, a run for office might be in Darrow’s future.

“We haven’t crossed President off my possible career list yet,” he says. “Or game show host, who knows, I could be the next Chris Harrison.”

The selfless young student also has a strong message for kids who may be insecure about being labeled “a nerd” — own it.

“I’m a nerd, myself,” Darrow admits. “You have to embrace it and let it shine.”