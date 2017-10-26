A 20-year-old Disney Channel star is accused of kicking a friend in the stomach after the pair allegedly got into an argument, PEOPLE confirms.

Uriah Shelton, who acted in Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why and Disney’s Girl Meets World, was hit with a restraining order after the alleged incident, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

A woman who described herself as Shelton’s former best friend said in the documents that the pair argued after she tried to block him from getting into his truck.

“I was standing in the way of his truck door [and] he kicked me in the stomach to get me out of the way,” she said in the filing.

If you're gonna be dumb you gotta be tough. -Jackass 1,2,&3 A post shared by Uriah Justus (@uriahjustus) on Aug 13, 2017 at 12:57pm PDT

She described Shelton as an “MMA fighter who competed [and] has won titles.”

“Abdominal and chest trauma, internal muscle bruising, [and] inflamed intestines,” she said in the documents. The woman, who said she had a sexual relationship with Shelton, also said he told her about his firearms to scare her.

The judge ordered Shelton to stay 100 yards from the woman. He was also ordered to attend therapy sessions, and there will be a court hearing Nov. 14.

A rep for the actor told E! News that Shelton would “never harm another person.”

’13 Reasons Why’ Stars on Their Breakout Success

Shelton appeared on several episodes of the Disney show as Josh Matthews, Riley’s uncle. He snagged the background role of Pratters in Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why.

In an interview with Just Jared Jr., the budding actor said he learned a valuable lesson from the controversial drama: “Realize what your actions and words do to other people.”

“Once you do realize the effect they have on others, don’t use them for the wrong reason,” she said. “Don’t manipulate, abuse, or hurt anyone with them. And if you do accidentally hurt someone, make things right with them.”

He added: “It may be hard, but it’s the right thing to do.”

He did not return PEOPLE’s request for comment.