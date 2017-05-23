People

Selena Gomez’s 13 Reasons Why Star Couldn’t Help Fangirling over Her Either (Even Though He’s Nearly 50!)

By @brrriitttnnii

It’s no surprise that Selena Gomez has fans of all ages.

Stopping by PEOPLE Now, Brian d’Arcy James, who stars on Gomez’s hit show 13 Reasons Why, opened up about being a big fan of the singer way before signing on to the Netflix project.

“I knew her from Wizards of Waverly Place,” admits d’Arcy James. “My daughter is 15, so I knew exactly who Selena Gomez was because I watched her everyday for about five years on television.”

So, did working with Gomez give d’Arcy James — who play’s Hannah’s father — some brownie points in the dad department?

“Absolutely,” the 48-year-old says. “My daughter was lucky enough to be at the premiere with my wife and I and I spent the whole night, basically, trying to find a time to introduce my daughter to Selena Gomez.”

“When we finally did, I have to say, she was so sweet,” d’Arcy James continues. “Selena was so sweet and kind and just a great, great person. [She] really took the time to speak with my daughter and her buddy that were there and they were over the moon. It was fantastic.”

13 Reasons Why is now streaming on Netflix.