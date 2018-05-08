13 Reasons Why: Watch the Trailer for Season 2 of Netflix's Teen Drama

Michele Corriston
May 08, 2018 02:17 PM

There are more reasons why.

Netflix dropped the trailer for season 2 of 13 Reasons Why on Tuesday, and the students of Liberty High are still feeling the aftershock of Hannah Baker’s (Katherine Langford) suicide — and multiple accusations of sexual assault against sinister jock Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice).

Season 1 ended with a cliffhanger suggesting a school shooting, but the preview focuses on a mysterious set of Polaroids that protagonist Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette) finds in his locker, just as he discovered Hannah’s cassette tapes on his porch.

Beth Dubber/Netflix
Beth Dubber/Netflix

“You don’t know what was happening in this photo, and you don’t know what happened after,” cheerleader Sheri Holland (Ajiona Alexus) warns Clay.

RELATED VIDEO: Kate Walsh Reveals Details of 13 Reasons Why Season 2!

Season 1, based on Jay Asher’s young-adult book and executive-produced by Selena Gomez, earned a Golden Globe nomination for Langford’s performance.

Season 2 drops May 18 on Netflix.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now