13 Reasons Why: Watch the Trailer for Season 2 of Netflix's Teen Drama

There are more reasons why.

Netflix dropped the trailer for season 2 of 13 Reasons Why on Tuesday, and the students of Liberty High are still feeling the aftershock of Hannah Baker’s (Katherine Langford) suicide — and multiple accusations of sexual assault against sinister jock Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice).

Season 1 ended with a cliffhanger suggesting a school shooting, but the preview focuses on a mysterious set of Polaroids that protagonist Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette) finds in his locker, just as he discovered Hannah’s cassette tapes on his porch.

Beth Dubber/Netflix

“You don’t know what was happening in this photo, and you don’t know what happened after,” cheerleader Sheri Holland (Ajiona Alexus) warns Clay.

Season 1, based on Jay Asher’s young-adult book and executive-produced by Selena Gomez, earned a Golden Globe nomination for Langford’s performance.

Season 2 drops May 18 on Netflix.