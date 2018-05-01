13 Reasons Why Announces Premiere Date in New Trailer — and What Replaces Cassettes in Season 2

Hannah Baker revealed a lot in the cassette tapes she left behind — but they say a picture is worth a thousand words.

On Monday, Netflix announced that season 2 of the controversial drama 13 Reasons Why will premiere May 18 with a teaser that is sure to have fans watching again and again for clues on what’s to come.

While the screen adaptation of Jay Asher’s 2007 young adult novel’s first season focused on the cassettes high school student Hannah Baker left for each of the people she blamed for her suicide, Polaroids will be the focus of the follow-up season. In the trailer, photographs reveal the dark truth of what’s really going on with each of the main characters.

“Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of Hannah’s death and the start of our characters’ complicated journeys toward healing and recovery,” according to Netflix. “Liberty High prepares to go on trial, but someone will stop at nothing to keep the truth surrounding Hannah’s death concealed. A series of ominous Polaroids lead Clay and his classmates to uncover a sickening secret and a conspiracy to cover it up.”

The teaser also hints that we’ll find out what happens in the court case, follow Jessica’s continued recovery and witness Hannah’s parents struggle with what they could have done to prevent their daughter’s death.

13 Reasons Why sparked backlash for its graphic content when the first season was released on the streaming service in March 2017. Schools in several states sent home letters warning parents about the show, which spokesperson for Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland Derek Turner told News4 “romanticizes” some “very adult themes.”

Several suicides have also been dubbed imitations of the series.

The truth is developing. pic.twitter.com/rwCobzhbC0 — 13 Reasons Why (@13ReasonsWhy) April 30, 2018

In response, Netflix announced that the second season will incorporate tools based on the findings of a study by Northwestern University’s Center on Media and Human Development.

Although 71 percent of teens found the show relatable and nearly three-quarters reported that they reconsidered their treatments of others after viewing 13 Reasons Why, according to the project, parents asked for support in discussing the issues with children.

In response, Netflix unveiled a new video that will precede the new season featuring cast members Dylan Minnette (Clay Jensen), Katherine Langford (Hannah Baker), Justin Prentice (Bryce Walker) and Alisha Boe (Jessica Davis) warning viewers about the heavy content.

Netflix also established a discussion guide at 13ReasonsWhy.info, which includes advice from mental health experts as well as contact information for crisis prevention centers and help lines. The after show, Beyond the Reasons, will also continue to explore themes of each episodes with help from “many actors, experts and educators.”

One of the writers from the Netflix show, Nic Sheff, defended the more graphic scenes, telling Vanity Fair, “Facing these issues head-on — talking about them, being open about them — will always be our best defense against losing another life.”

He added, “I’m proud to be a part of a television series that is forcing us to have these conversations, because silence really does equal death.”

Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why hits Netflix May 18.