13 Reasons Why: How Season 2 Will Handle Parents' Criticisms

Netflix is equipping teens and their parents with resources to help handle the real-life issues tackled in 13 Reasons Why.

In response to criticism of the show’s graphic portrayal of suicide, sexual assault, substance abuse and bullying, Netflix announced that the second season will incorporate tools based on the findings of a study by Northwestern University’s Center on Media and Human Development.

Although 71 percent of teens found the show relatable and nearly three-quarters reported that they reconsidered their treatments of others after viewing 13 Reasons Why, according to the project, parents asked for support in discussing the issues with children.

In response, Netflix unveiled a new video that will precede the new season featuring cast members Dylan Minnette (Clay Jensen), Katherine Langford (Hannah Baker), Justin Prentice (Bryce Walker) and Alisha Boe (Jessica Davis) warning viewers about the heavy content.

Netflix also established a discussion guide at 13ReasonsWhy.info, which includes advice from mental health experts as well as contact information for crisis prevention centers and help lines. The after show Beyond the Reasons will also continue to explore themes of each episodes with help from “many actors, experts and educators.”

“The hope is that the steps we’re taking now will help support more meaningful conversations as Season 2 rolls out later this year,” said Netflix Vice President of Original Series Brian Wright in the announcement. “We’ve seen in our research that teens took positive action after watching the series, and now — more than ever — we are seeing the power and compassion of this generation advocating on behalf of themselves and their peers.”

The screen adaptation of Jay Asher’s 2007 young adult novel — which tells the story of high school student Hannah Baker, who left cassette tapes for each of the people she blames for her suicide — provoked outrage for its graphic content when the first season was released on the streaming service in March 2017. Schools in several states sent home letters warning parents about the show, which spokesperson for Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland Derek Turner told News4 “romanticizes” some “very adult themes.”

The National Association of School Psychologists also issued a warning to parents of “vulnerable youth.”

“Its powerful storytelling may lead impressionable viewers to romanticize the choices made by the characters and/or develop revenge fantasies,” the statement read. “They may easily identify with the experiences portrayed and recognize both the intentional and unintentional effects on the central character.”

Several suicides have also been dubbed imitations of the series.

One of the writers from the Netflix show, Nic Sheff, defended the more graphic scenes, telling Vanity Fair, “Facing these issues head-on — talking about them, being open about them — will always be our best defense against losing another life.”

He added, “I’m proud to be a part of a television series that is forcing us to have these conversations, because silence really does equal death.”

At a panel discussing the study’s findings in New York on Wednesday, show creator Brian Yorkey also addressed the controversy.

“When we took on adapting the book, we knew it was a cultural force already,” he said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.“From the very first meeting I had with [executive producers] Selena Gomez and [her mother] Mandy Teefey, we said, ‘We have to portray this story as authentically as we can. We have to tell the truth.'”

The second season of 13 Reasons Why is set to be released this year.