5 Things to Know About Breakout 13 Reasons Why Star Dylan Minnette (He's in a Band!)

If you’ve browsed the internet at all lately, you’ve definitely heard about 13 Reasons Why — in fact, you may have binge-watched the entire thing in one weekend. (It’s okay. That’s what Netflix is for.)
In the month since its release, Netflix’s brand new series, adapted from Jay Asher’s novel of the same name about a high school rocked by a girl’s suicide, has taken social media by storm — and, as a result, catapulted many of its young actors into fame. The show’s biggest breakout star thus far? Dylan Minnette.
Minnette plays Clay Jensen, a junior at Liberty High School who takes us through the story of Hannah Baker, a fellow student who recorded a series of cassettes about her decision to commit suicide — each tied to a specific individual at the school. Whether you’re hungry for more information about the show or just started watching, here are five things to know about Minnette, the 20-year-old actor captivating viewers on screens everywhere.
1. You’ve definitely seem him before.
Jensen made his on-screen debut in a 2005 episode of Drake & Josh, and in the years that followed made appearances on Two and a Half Men, Grey’s Anatomy and Prison Break, in which he played a young version of Michael Scofield.
He also played Jack and Juliet’s son David Shephard on Lost, and First Son Jerry Grant Jr. on Scandal. Most recently, he starred in the 2015 movie Goosebumps and 2016 thriller Don’t Breathe.
4. He’s in a band.