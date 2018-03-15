Real Housewives
The 10 Richest Real Housewives by Net Worth
The women on the Real Housewives franchises spanning the country have two things in common: a predisposition for drama and incredible wealth. Here, we look at the top 10 richest Housewives currently on the show based on data from net worth websites — which, as our friends at Money pointed out, should be taken with a grain of salt.
1 of 10
LISA VANDERPUMP
Reported net worth: $75 million
Show: Beverly Hills
Vanderpump, 57, and her husband of more than 30 years, Ken Todd, 60, have owned and operated successful restaurants throughout their marriage, including current L.A. hotspots SUR, Villa Blanca and Pump. Then, there's their lines of vodka and sangria, and they're both credited as producers on Vanderpump Rules.
2 of 10
KYLE RICHARDS
Reported net worth: $50 million
Show: Beverly Hills
Richards, 49, was a child actress known for Little House on the Prairie. The aunt of heiresses Paris and Nicky Hilton, she owns a boutique, Kyle by Alene Too, and has gotten back into show business as co-executive producer of the upcoming American Woman. Her husband, Mauricio Umanksy, founded his own high-end real estate company, The Agency.
3 of 10
CAROLE RADZIWILL
Reported net worth: $50 million
Show: New York City
Radziwill, 54, is an accomplished journalist and author of the New York Times best-selling memoir What Remains: A Memoir of Fate, Friendship and Love, plus the novel The Widow's Guide to Sex & Dating. Oh, and did we mention that she's a princess ... and a Kennedy? Her late husband, Anthony, was the nephew of John F. Kennedy on his mother's side and technically a Polish prince on his father's.
4 of 10
DORIT KEMSLEY
Reported net worth: $50 million
Show: Beverly Hills
Kemsley, 41, founded her own swimsuit line before marrying Paul "P.K." Kemsley, a British property developer who is now a music manager, counting Boy George among his clients.
5 of 10
KANDI BURRUSS
Reported net worth: $35 million
Show: Atlanta
Burruss, 41, made her fortune in music, first as a member of the '90s R&B girl band Xscape and later as a successful songwriter and producer behind hits like TLC's "No Scrubs," Destiny's Child's "Bills, Bills, Bills" and Pink's "There You Go."
6 of 10
TINSLEY MORTIMER
Reported net worth: $35 million
Show: New York City
Mortimer, 42, emerged on the N.Y.C. scene as a socialite in the mid-2000s. Married to investment banker Topper Mortimer from 2002-09, she launched handbag and clothing lines in Japan and was featured in the short-lived reality series High Society back in 2010. Plus, this southern belle comes from money: Her father was a real-estate investor in her hometown of Richmond, Virginia.
7 of 10
BETHENNY FRANKEL
Reported net worth: $25 million
Show: New York City
Frankel, 47, made a name for herself in the all-natural food world as a finalist on Martha Stewart's season of The Apprentice and published multiple books on dieting and fitness before launching Skinnygirl with a line of cocktails in 2011, later selling the company for $100 million. She briefly hosted a talk show, starred in her own Bravo spinoffs and now chronicles her passion for flipping properties in Bethenny & Frederik.
8 of 10
LUANN DE LESSEPS
Reported net worth: $25 million
Show: New York City
Formerly married to a count, de Lesseps, 52, worked as a nurse, model and TV presenter. She released an ettiquette book, How to Live with Elegance and Flair, and has recorded three fan-favorite singles: "Money Can't Buy You Class," "Chic, C'est La Vie" and "Girl Code." She launched a clothing line in 2013.
9 of 10
DORINDA MEDLEY
Reported net worth: $20 million
Show: New York City
Medley, 51, began her fashion career at Liz Claibone in New York before starting her own cashmere company in London. Her second husband, Dr. Richard H. Medley, was an accomplished politico (he worked as a Capitol Hill aide and speechwriter), advisor to investor George Soros, economic magazine publisher, philanthropist and professor before his death in 2011.
10 of 10
RAMONA SINGER
Reported net worth: $18 million
Show: New York City
Singer, 61, earned a fashion degree and worked at Macy's, Calvin Klein and French Connection before starting her own retail business at 30 years old. She and her ex-husband Mario co-founded True Faith Jewelry, and she also boasts skincare and pinot grigio lines.
