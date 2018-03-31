Relieved Pilot Kisses Ground Following Terrifying Emergency Plane Landing in Florida

A Florida pilot couldn’t help but kiss the ground beneath his feet after the small plane he was flying on safely landed on Thursday.

The relieved pilot was onboard a plane at the North Perry Airport teaching another pilot how to be an instructor when they realized there was a malfunction with the plane’s landing gear, according to WSVN.

The small plane circulated trying to burn off fuel as there was some concern that would crash land and could potentially explode.

Video captured by the outlet showed the plane landing on its nose and sliding safely to a stop after two attempts to land previously.

Wayman Aviation spokesperson Eddie Luy told the outlet, “They came out of the pattern, went out over the practice area, did all their troubleshooting, communicated to the tower so that the airport was prepared.”

“The student was actually already a commercial pilot training to be an instructor,” Luy said.

Once the pilots were out of the plane, fire trucks rushed to the aircraft but it didn’t burst into flame, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

Luy told the newspaper the pilot is a master certified flight instructor who has been training future instructors for about five to six years.

“They were having trouble with the nose landing gear, which they reported to the tower. They did a fantastic job, all the way into the landing,” Luy said. “It was a nice, safe controlled emergency landing. Everyone is safe and unharmed.”

Luy told the newspaper the emergency landing was “exactly what training is for, 90 percent is for emergency procedures, the ‘what ifs.’”

He told the Sun-Sentinel the landing was under investigation.