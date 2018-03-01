Nate Berkus' Toddler Daughter Poppy Loves to 'Say Hello to People' On Planes When They Travel

Poppy Brent Berkus is flying the (really) friendly skies.

Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent‘s two-year-old daughter — who’s expecting a baby brother this spring — has an adorable habit when the family flies together: “Poppy likes to see who else is traveling, say hello to people [on the plane]. She’s very social,” Berkus told PEOPLE at Wednesday’s Celebrity Edge culinary preview event in New York City.

The designer, 46, claims Poppy is “super easy” to travel with. “All you need is like 20 episodes of Peppa Pig downloaded and you’re good to go,” he continued, referring to the animated Nick Jr. program. “She’s traveled a lot with us; not crazy around the world, but she’s been to Mexico a couple of times. She loves traveling.”

The only difference between traveling solo and bringing Poppy along: “There’s like 45 bathroom trips,” Berkus said.

Some of Berkus’s favorite pieces in the Los Angeles home he shares with husband Brent, 33, come from their adventures around the globe. But he admits getting them back to California can be a struggle.

“There’s always that moment on any trip for me where it’s either I’m buying small things I can put in my suitcase and bring home, or I have to stop what I’m doing and try to figure out how to get nine pieces of furniture back, or a ceramic pineapple,” Berkus said. “Our home is filled with things from my travels, Jeremiah’s travels and our travels together. I think it’s a really great way of living with things that are important, that remind you of people you love, places you’ve been and things you aspire to do.”

While the evening celebrated the Celebrity Edge and the 29 unique eating and drinking experiences that’ll be available when the ship sets sail later this year, the imminent arrival of their baby boy will keep the designer duo and Poppy, at home for now. “We’re on lockdown until baby No. 2,” Berkus admitted.

Berkus and Brent’s home makeover series, Nate and Jeremiah by Design returns to TLC April 7.