Why have one honeymoon when you can have two?

Shortly after Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps married her love Tom D’Agostino, the two jetted off to paradise to enjoy some much-needed R&R.

“We had an amazing pre-honeymoon in the Bahamas and rented a private cottage with a private golf cart to roam the island and explore,” the new Mrs. D’Agostino exclusively tells PEOPLE. “The beaches were incredible but we’re looking forward to the major honeymoon in the spring or summer when we hope to travel to Europe on the Orient Express.”

#Honeymoon #happy xo A photo posted by Luann D'Agostino (@countessluann) on Jan 5, 2017 at 11:32am PST

On New Year’s Eve (which also happened to be the groom’s 50th birthday), the happy couple said their vows in front of about 250 guests. The ceremony, which took place in Palm Beach, Florida, included guests such as fellow RHONY stars Jill Zarin, Kelly Bensimon and Dorinda Medley.

Before the big day, the couple hosted their guests to two days full of fun activities. The newlywed opened up to PEOPLE before the wedding about the fun-filled weekend.

“My No. 1 priority in planning is that the evening is going to be really fun, and everybody’s going to have a good time,” Luann previously said. “And not only are we getting married, it’s Tom’s 50th birthday. And it’s New Year’s Eve. I want people to come and be a witness to a great wedding, a beautiful setting, a fun party, and the spectacularness of New Year’s Eve.”

While the newlyweds continue to enjoy married life, enjoying romantic getaways to the Grand Canyon and New York City, the former Countess is ready to get back to work.

On Thursday evening, Luann is hosting a fundraiser at the Trina Turk Boutique in New York City’s Meatpacking District to benefit to Look Good Feel Better, a charity that provides makeup and styling tips to women going through cancer treatments.