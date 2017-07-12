Rob Kardashian‘s ongoing drama with Blac Chyna isn’t stopping his famous family from enjoying their summers.

While momager Kris Jenner is spending time in Europe with her boyfriend Corey Gamble, this week Kourtney Kardashian traveled to Nantucket, a favorite family vacation spot of hers, for a low-key getaway with her kids and ex Scott Disick.

Despite their recent drama after Disick’s wild romp around Europe and Kourtney’s own getaways with beau Younes Bendjima, the exes appear to be doing what they do best: putting their differences aside for the sake of co-parenting their children: sons Mason, 7, Reign, 2, and daughter Penelope, 5.

On Tuesday, Kourtney, 38, and Disick, 34, took there two eldest children to Cru Oyster Bar on Straight Wharf for lunch. Kourtney dined on a salad and bottled water, clad in a pair of pale yellow pants, white sneakers and sheer white top. Disick opted for an equally casual look, sporting black Adidas track pants, white sneakers and a sweater draped around his shoulders.

“She seemed very reserved,” a fellow diner told PEOPLE. “The kids were gorgeous. They looked very happy — they were playing with the salt and pepper shakers.”

On Wednesday, the mom of three took to Instagram to share a couple of adorable photos from the trip.

It’s been the typical Nantucket vacation for the family: On Monday, Disick and Kourtney were spotted having dinner at Lola Burger. Earlier in the day, Kourtney popped by the local favorite Bartlett’s Farm to do some food shopping.

This isn’t the stars’ first family trip to Nantucket — last year, they enjoyed a getaway on the popular Massachusetts island, where they stayed at a $50 million compound in the isolated Nantucket area known as Pocomo.

But the family trip comes at a seemingly tense time for the former couple, less than two months after their headline-making trips to Cannes, where Disick was spotted cozying up to multiple women while Kourtney spent time with 24-year-old model Bendjima.

Since returning to the United States, Disick hasn’t exactly showed signs of slowing down: The reality star spent the 4th of July partying in Miami while Kourtney once again flew to Europe, spending the holiday in St. Tropez with Bendjima.

However, a source recently told PEOPLE Kourtney and Bendjima are not in a “serious” relationship.

“Kourtney is having fun, but her number one priority is still being a mom,” said the source. “Younes works hard and seems to like their arrangement too. They will see each other when they can, but it’s not a relationship.”